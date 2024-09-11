WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Dresden Germany bridge collapse Carola Bridge

Bridge Collapses in Eastern Germany, Disrupting Traffic Though No One Was Hurt

Bridge Collapses in Eastern Germany, Disrupting Traffic Though No One Was Hurt

Wednesday, 11 September 2024 04:01 AM EDT

BERLIN (AP) — Officials are investigating why part of a bridge in eastern Germany collapsed early Wednesday, disrupting a major traffic artery in Dresden and interrupting the city's heating system.

No one was injured when a section of the Carola Bridge fell into the Elbe River, the Dresden fire department said on its website. Emergency crews were alerted to the collapse shortly after 3 a.m.

Motorists, pedestrians and cyclists who use the bridge to go between the city's Old Town and New Town were told to avoid the area. Boat traffic is also halted, affecting cargo ships and tourism sightseeing vessels. A tram runs along the section of the bridge that collapsed, and pipes that are part of the city's heating system were damaged as well.

Dresden is about 160 kilometers (100 miles) south of Berlin.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Officials are investigating why part of a bridge in eastern Germany collapsed early Wednesday, disrupting a major traffic artery in Dresden and interrupting the city's heating system.No one was injured when a section of the Carola Bridge fell into the Elbe River, the...
Dresden Germany bridge collapse Carola Bridge
135
2024-01-11
Wednesday, 11 September 2024 04:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved