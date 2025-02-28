Russians Laud Trump: 'Proper Slap Down' of Zelenskyy

Russian officials praised President Donald Trump's handling of Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy during a tense exchange in the Oval Office on Friday, saying Zelenskyy was given "a proper slap down."

Trump berated Zelenskyy for being "disrespectful" Friday while surrounded by press in the Oval Office, then abruptly called off the signing of a minerals deal with the U.S. that Trump said would have moved Ukraine closer to ending its war with Russia.

The last 10 minutes of the nearly 45-minute meeting devolved into a tense back and forth between Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Zelenskyy, who had urged skepticism about Russia's commitment to diplomacy, citing Moscow's years of broken commitments on the global stage.

Things first got testy after Vance challenged Zelenskyy, telling him, "Mr. President, with respect, I think it's disrespectful for you to come to the Oval Office to try to litigate this in front of the American media." Zelenskyy tried to object, prompting Trump to raise his voice and say, "You're gambling with the lives of millions of people."

"You're gambling with World War III, and what you're doing is very disrespectful to the country, this country that's backed you far more than a lot of people say they should have," Trump told Zelenskyy.

While many on the political left were appalled at Zelenskyy's treatment, Russian politicians felt otherwise.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev posted on X, "The insolent pig finally got a proper slap down in the Oval Office. And @realDonaldTrump is right: The Kiev regime is 'gambling with WWIII.'"

Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova agreed, posting, "I think Zelensky's BIGGEST lie for all his lies is the statement in the White House that the Kyiv regime in 2022 was left alone, without support. How Trump and Vance restrained themselves and did not smear this scum is a miracle of endurance."

The fallout from the heated exchange had many Republicans — even those who previously backed Ukraine — scolding Zelenskyy. For other GOP lawmakers who have long criticized U.S. support for Ukraine, the exchange was an opportunity to laud Trump for berating Ukraine's leader.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.