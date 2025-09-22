Could Trump Be the Next UK Prime Minister?

Could President Donald Trump become the next prime minister of the United Kingdom? Conservative U.K. politician Jacob Rees-Mogg said the 47th American president could serve across the pond after he wraps his second term.

In an opinion piece published Monday by The Telegraph, Rees-Mogg laid out his case for Trump, which hinges on the Republican president's Scottish-born mother.

"A child born to a British mother, who was herself born in these Isles, normally has a right to British citizenship," Rees-Mogg wrote. "Thus, Donald Trump could become a subject of His Majesty, granting him eligibility to stand for Parliament at the next election in 2029, shortly after his term in office as American president ends. If he were then elected, the King could send for him to ask him to form a government as prime minister."

Though he admitted that the "constitutional possibility" is a "remote one," the former member of the British Parliament said it has "the great virtue of winding up po-faced Lefties who suffer from Trump derangement syndrome," in addition to being "an excellent idea" to "extricate" the U.K. "from the slough of despond."

According to Rees-Mogg, "British political life is failing," and he noted that "governments are incapable of action."

"The last 14 months have been utterly sclerotic, with damaging consequences for the economy, Britain's standing in the world and our security," he wrote. "Fourteen years of Conservative government did not achieve what they ought to have done because the levers of power had become so rusty that nothing happened when they were pulled.

"Donald Trump faced the same problems when he was elected in 2016 and has learned from it. When inaugurated for a second time ... he knew exactly what to do: he became the WD40 of the government. He had a plan of executive action that oiled the levers of power to unblock America and deliver on the promises he had made in the election campaign."

Following Trump's second inauguration in January 2025, Rees-Mogg said that "he has effectively stopped illegal immigration into America," dealing with a problem that "all the clever people had said was too difficult to solve."

"Not only did Trump show that he could use the levers of power," Rees-Mogg wrote, "he took on the blob to do so. Endless court actions have been launched against his policies, but he has won crucial battles that allow them to be implemented until the Supreme Court rules. This is giving time for them to work, and if necessary for legislation to be passed."

In addition to using the courts and executive orders, the British politician pointed out that the U.S. president has used legislation to get things done.

"His 'big, beautiful bill' is one of fundamental economic reform," Rees-Mogg said. "It cuts taxes and reduces countless foolish subsidies. It is Reaganite in its scope and underlying philosophy, which ought not to be a surprise as the great Arthur Laffer, of the eponymous curve, guides him."

"Most importantly, Trump has done what he promised his voters he would do, even in areas where I would not support his policy, as with tariffs," he continued. "This restores confidence in democracy. The power of the blob is such that many voters across the world feel that voting makes no difference to how they are governed. The establishment will carry on regardless and nothing will change."

Declaring that the U.K. needs a prime minister like Trump, Rees-Mogg argued that the next four years must be spent by those on the right side of the political divide "working out how to be Trump II rather than Trump I." In other words, writing and implementing "statutory instruments, changes to guidance and legislation" before the next election.

"Trump will be 82 in May 2029, the same age as [former British Prime Minister William] Gladstone when he last took office," Rees-Mogg wrote. "So precedent shows he is not too old. He may not wish to do it, but if we cannot have him, we need his energetic and indefatigable spirit."