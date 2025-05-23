Trump Wants 50 Percent Tariff on EU

President Donald Trump on Friday said he wants "a straight 50% Tariff" on the European Union beginning June 1 because trade talks are stuck.

Trump expressed his recommendation via his social media platform.

"The European Union, which was formed for the primary purpose of taking advantage of the United States on TRADE, has been very difficult to deal with. Their powerful Trade Barriers, Vat Taxes, ridiculous Corporate Penalties, Non-Monetary Trade Barriers, Monetary Manipulations, unfair and unjustified lawsuits against Americans Companies, and more, have led to a Trade Deficit with the U.S. of more than $250,000,000 a year, a number which is totally unacceptable. Our discussions with them are going nowhere!" Trump posted on Truth Social.

"Therefore, I am recommending a straight 50% Tariff on the European Union, starting on June 1, 2025. There is no Tariff if the product is built or manufactured in the United States. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"