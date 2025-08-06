WATCH TV LIVE

Trump: Could Impose More Tariffs on China Over Russian Oil

Wednesday, 06 August 2025 07:08 PM EDT

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he could announce further tariffs on China similar to the 25% duties announced earlier on India over its purchases of Russian oil, depending on what happens.

"Could happen," Trump told reporters, after saying he expected to announce more secondary sanctions aimed at pressuring Russia to end its war in Ukraine.

He gave no further details.

"It may happen ... I can't tell you yet," Trump said. "We did it with India. We're doing it probably with a couple of others. One of them could be China."

Trump on Wednesday imposed an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods, on top of a 25% tariff announced previously, citing its continued purchases of Russian oil.

The White House order did not mention China, which is another big purchaser of Russian oil. Last week, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned China that it could also face new tariffs if it continued buying Russian oil.

