Greg Kelly: 'Real Personal Affection' Between Trump, Queen

Former President Donald Trump and late Queen Elizabeth enjoyed a "real personal affection for each other," Newsmax's Greg Kelly said.

Kelly honored the queen, who died Thursday, on his show, "Greg Kelly Reports," and discussed the bond between Trump and the Queen.

"They had real chemistry, real personal affection for each other," Kelly said while photos showed the then-president with the queen.

"I do think, just the body language alone, I think this was the most genuine relationship with an American president that she had. The affection was mutual."

Beginning with Harry Truman, Queen Elizabeth met 13 presidents, all except Lyndon Johnson.

Kelly said that one of Trump's earliest memories is watching the queen's 1953 coronation on TV with his mother, Mary, who hailed from Scotland.

"Melania and I will always cherish our time together with the Queen, and never forget Her Majesty's generous friendship, great wisdom, and wonderful sense of humor. What a grand and beautiful lady she was — there was nobody like her!" Trump posted on Truth Social.