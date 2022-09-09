×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: donald trump | queen elizabeth | mutual affection | chemistry

Greg Kelly: 'Real Personal Affection' Between Trump, Queen

President Donald Trump and Britain's Queen Elizabeth II inspect a Guard of Honour, formed of the Coldstream Guards at Windsor Castle on July 13, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Richard Pohle/AP)

By    |   Friday, 09 September 2022 11:00 AM EDT

Former President Donald Trump and late Queen Elizabeth enjoyed a "real personal affection for each other," Newsmax's Greg Kelly said.

Kelly honored the queen, who died Thursday, on his show, "Greg Kelly Reports," and discussed the bond between Trump and the Queen.

"They had real chemistry, real personal affection for each other," Kelly said while photos showed the then-president with the queen.

"I do think, just the body language alone, I think this was the most genuine relationship with an American president that she had. The affection was mutual."

Beginning with Harry Truman, Queen Elizabeth met 13 presidents, all except Lyndon Johnson.

Kelly said that one of Trump's earliest memories is watching the queen's 1953 coronation on TV with his mother, Mary, who hailed from Scotland.

"Melania and I will always cherish our time together with the Queen, and never forget Her Majesty's generous friendship, great wisdom, and wonderful sense of humor. What a grand and beautiful lady she was — there was nobody like her!" Trump posted on Truth Social.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Former President Donald Trump and late Queen Elizabeth enjoyed a "real personal affection for each other," Newsmax's Greg Kelly said.
donald trump, queen elizabeth, mutual affection, chemistry
175
2022-00-09
Friday, 09 September 2022 11:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved