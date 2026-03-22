Trump Shares UK SNL Skit Mocking Starmer

President Donald Trump shared a clip Sunday from the premiere of "Saturday Night Live UK" that mocked British Prime Minister Keir Starmer as afraid to confront him, in a satire built around the dispute over allied support in the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump posted the link on Truth Social.

The sketch, set inside 10 Downing Street, portrayed a jittery Starmer struggling to call Trump and fretting over how to speak to him.

The dialogue included lines about Britain not sending more ships to the Strait of Hormuz and a joke that Starmer would do "anything except take a stand."

"Saturday Night Live UK" premiered Saturday on Sky with Tina Fey as host, and reviews noted the Starmer-Trump cold open as one of the program's first major political sketches.

The Strait of Hormuz remains central to the story's geopolitical backdrop.

Reuters reported Sunday that the waterway has been severely disrupted during the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran and that about 20% of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments move through it.