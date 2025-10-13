Trump to Knesset: 'Historic Dawn of a New Middle East'

President Donald Trump told Israel's parliament on Monday that his Gaza peace deal offers "the historic dawn of a new Middle East."

In a speech broadcast live on Newsmax and the free Newsmax2 online streaming platform, Trump spoke after Hamas released all 20 remaining living hostages held in Gaza on Monday, as part of a ceasefire pausing two years of war that pummeled the territory.

"We gather on a day of profound joy, of soaring hope, of renewed faith, and above all, a day to give our deepest thanks to the Almighty God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob," Trump said in his opening remarks.

"And after so many years of unceasing war and endless danger, today the skies are calm, the guns are silent, the sirens are still. And the sun rises on a holy land that is finally at peace.

"A land and a region that will live, God willing, in peace for all eternity. This is not only the end of a war, this is the end of an age of terror and death, and the beginning of the age of faith and hope and of God. It's the start of a grand concord and lasting harmony for Israel and all the nations of what will soon be a truly magnificent region. I believe that so strongly. This is the historic dawn of a new Middle East."

Trump thanked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for being "a man of exceptional courage and patriotism, whose partnership did so much to make this momentous day possible."

Netanyahu later hailed Trump as "the greatest friend Israel has ever had in the White House" and he promised to work with him going forward.

"Mr. President, you are committed to this peace. I am committed to this peace," Netanyahu said. "And together, Mr. President, we will achieve this peace."

Early in his speech, Trump said: "The hostages are back, the hostages are back. It is a good feeling. Isn't that nice to say?"

While thanking his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, Trump was briefly interrupted, and a Knesset member was removed from the room after verbally protesting.

Trump also thanked son-in-law Jared Kushner, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Gen. Dan "Razin" Caine for helping in achieving the peace deal.

The president recalled how the Gaza war began soon after Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas terrorists attacked Israel and killed roughly 1,200 Israelis and took hostage about 250 others.

"As we celebrate today, let us remember how this nightmare of depravity and death all began two years ago on the eve of the Simchat Torah holiday, thousands of innocent Israeli civilians were attacked by terrorists and one of the most evil and heinous desecrations of innocent life the world has ever seen," he said.

"The worst slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust. The cruelty of Oct. 7 struck to the core of humanity itself."

Trump told Israeli lawmakers that their country had no more to achieve on the battlefield and must work toward peace in the Middle East after two years of war against Hamas and skirmishes with Hezbollah and Iran.

"You've won. I mean, you've won," he said. "Now it is time to translate these victories against terrorists on the battlefield into the ultimate prize of peace and prosperity for the entire Middle East."

Trump promised to help rebuild Gaza, which has been devastated during the conflict, and urged Palestinians to "turn forever from the path of terror and violence."

He even made a gesture to Iran, where he bombed three nuclear sites during the country's brief war with Israel earlier this year, by saying "the hand of friendship and cooperation is always open."

"We merely want to live in peace," he said. "We don't want any looming threats over our heads."

Israeli lawmakers chanted Trump's name and gave him standing ovation after standing ovation. Some people in the audience wore red hats that resembled his "Make America Great Again" caps, although these versions said "Trump, The Peace President."

Trump was welcomed in Israel on Monday where he was due to address the Knesset before flying on to Egypt for a summit aimed at building conditions for a lasting peace in Gaza.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi declined an Egyptian invitation to attend the summit in a post on X early on Monday saying: "While favoring diplomatic engagement, neither President [Masoud] Pezeshkian nor I can engage with counterparts who have attacked the Iranian people and continue to threaten and sanction us."