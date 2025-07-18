WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: donald trump | israel | hamas | hostages | gaza strip

Trump: 10 More Hostages to Be Soon Released By Hamas

Friday, 18 July 2025 07:52 PM EDT

Another 10 hostages will be released from Gaza shortly, President Donald Trump said Friday, without providing additional details.

Trump made the comment during a dinner with lawmakers at the White House, lauding the efforts of his special envoy Steve Witkoff. Negotiators for Israel and Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists have been taking part in the latest round of ceasefire talks in Doha since July 6, discussing a U.S.-backed proposal for a 60-day ceasefire.

"We got most of the hostages back," Trump said. "We're going to have another 10 coming very shortly, and we hope to have that finished quickly."

Hamas is said to be holding 50 of the approximately 250 hostages it took during its terrorist attack on Oct. 7, 2023, in southern Israel, with 27 believed to be dead.

