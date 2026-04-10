Trump: 'Loading Up Ships With Best Weapons' as Iran Negotiations Begin

President Donald Trump said Friday the United States is prepared to take military action against Iran if upcoming negotiations in Pakistan fail, noting that American naval forces are being outfitted with advanced weaponry.

In comments to the New York Post, Trump said the outcome of the talks could become clear quickly as U.S. officials travel to Islamabad to pursue a broader agreement following this week's ceasefire.

"We're going to find out in about 24 hours. We're going to know soon," Trump said.

Vice President JD Vance left for Pakistan aboard Air Force Two and is expected to take part in the discussions alongside special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. The meetings are aimed at turning the temporary pause in hostilities into a more durable arrangement.

At the same time, Trump underscored that U.S. forces are prepared if diplomacy breaks down.

"We have a reset going," the president said. "We're loading up the ships with the best ammunition, the best weapons ever made — even better than what we did previously, and we blew them apart."

"But we're loading up the ships ... with the best weapons ever made, even at a higher level than we used to do a complete decimation," he continued. "And if we don't have a deal, we will be using them, and we will be using them very effectively."

Iran's delegation is expected to include Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. Trump cast doubt on Tehran's reliability ahead of the talks.

"You're dealing against people that we don't know whether or not they tell the truth," Trump told the Post.

"To our face, they're getting rid of all nuclear weapons, everything's gone," he added. "And then they go out to the press and say, 'No, we'd like to enrich.' So, we'll find out."

Administration officials said they remain hopeful but are planning for multiple scenarios. National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett said the negotiating team represents the administration's top personnel.

In an interview Friday, Hassett told Fox Business that "we're very, very hopeful" about the talks.

"We've got the A team going to Pakistan to negotiate with the Iranians," he said. "And we also have backup plans if necessary."

Retired Army Gen. Jack Keane said the U.S. has the capability to ensure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global energy shipments, should tensions escalate.

"I know our forces can open up that strait and protect the ships going through it," Keane told Fox News. "People are handwringing about a drone here and a missile there ... They don't understand the plan and the details of the plan."