US Adding Second Aircraft Carrier in Middle East

The United States is increasing the number of aircraft carriers deployed in the Middle East to two, keeping one that is already there and sending another from the Indo-Pacific, the Pentagon said Tuesday.

The announcement comes as U.S. forces hammer Yemen's Houthi rebels with near-daily airstrikes in a campaign aimed at ending the threat they pose to civilian shipping and military vessels in the region.

The Carl Vinson will join the Harry S. Truman in the Middle East "to continue promoting regional stability, deter aggression, and protect the free flow of commerce in the region," Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said in a statement.

"To complement the CENTCOM maritime posture, the secretary also ordered the deployment of additional squadrons and other air assets that will further reinforce our defensive air-support capabilities," Parnell said, referring to the U.S. military command responsible for the region.

"The United States and its partners remain committed to regional security in the CENTCOM [area of responsibility] and are prepared to respond to any state or nonstate actor seeking to broaden or escalate conflict in the region," he added.

The Houthis began targeting shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden after the start of the Israel-Hamas war in 2023, claiming solidarity with Palestinians.

Houthi attacks have prevented ships from passing through the Suez Canal, a vital route that normally carries about 12% of world shipping traffic. Ongoing attacks are forcing many companies into a costly detour around the tip of southern Africa.

'Real Pain'

A day before the carrier announcement, President Donald Trump vowed that strikes on Yemen's Houthis would continue until they are no longer a threat to shipping.

"The Iran-backed Houthi Terrorists have been decimated by the relentless strikes over the past two weeks. Many of their Fighters and Leaders are no longer with us. We hit them every day and night — Harder and harder. Their capabilities that threaten Shipping and the Region are rapidly being destroyed. Our attacks will continue until they are no longer a threat to Freedom of Navigation. The choice for the Houthis is clear: Stop shooting at U.S. ships, and we will stop shooting at you. Otherwise, we have only just begun, and the real pain is yet to come, for both the Houthis and their sponsors in Iran," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

He has also ramped up rhetoric towards Tehran, with the president threatening that "there will be bombing" if Iran does not reach a deal on its nuclear program.

Trump's threats come as his administration battles a scandal over the accidental leak of a secret group chat by senior security officials on the Yemen strikes.

The Atlantic magazine revealed last week that its editor — a well-known U.S. journalist — was inadvertently included in a chat on the commercially available Signal app where top officials were discussing the strikes.

The officials, including Trump's national security adviser Mike Waltz and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, discussed details of air strike timings and intelligence — unaware that the highly sensitive information was being simultaneously read by a member of the media.