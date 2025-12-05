Trump Moves to Align US Child Vaccines to Other Nations

President Donald Trump on Friday welcomed U.S. vaccine advisers scrapping a long-standing recommendation that all American newborns receive the hepatitis B shot and signed a memo to review aligning child immunization recommendations with best practices from "peer, developed countries."

If the health secretary and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director "determine those best practices are superior to current domestic recommendations, they are directed to update the United States core childhood vaccine schedule to align with such scientific evidence and best practices from peer, developed countries while preserving access to vaccines currently available to Americans," a White House fact sheet said.