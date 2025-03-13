Hamas, Egypt Praise Trump After He Says 'No One Is Expelling Anyone From Gaza'

In a historic first, a statement by President Donald Trump received praise from the terror organization Hamas, as well as from Egypt.

Trump had said on Wednesday, "No one is expelling anyone from Gaza," in an apparent softening of his plans for the Gaza Strip.

"If U.S. President Trump's statements represent a retreat from any idea of ​​displacing the people of the Gaza Strip, they are welcomed," Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem stated.

"We call for this position to be reinforced by obligating the Israeli occupation to implement all the terms of the ceasefire agreements," Qassem said, adding that Trump should not align with the goals of the "extreme Zionist right."

On Thursday, the foreign ministry of Egypt, which Trump's plan envisions as one of the main countries to absorb the Gazan population, expressed its appreciation that Trump's latest statement didn't call for the evacuation of the enclave.

"Egypt affirms that this stance reflects an understanding of the importance of avoiding the exacerbation of the humanitarian situation in the sector and the necessity of working toward just and sustainable solutions to the Palestinian issue," the statement said.

The ministry added that "Egypt views President Trump's initiative to end international conflicts and bring peace, including in the Middle East, as a practical framework that can be built upon and worked toward collectively, while taking into account the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people."

Trump's comments came during a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin on Wednesday at the White House.

Martin, whose country Ireland has vocally supported the Palestinians and attacked Israel in recent months, also called for a surge of humanitarian aid into Gaza, as well as a ceasefire and the release of Israeli hostages.

In December, Israel closed its embassy in Ireland, citing the "actions and antisemitic rhetoric used by Ireland against Israel."

After their meeting, Martin highlighted Trump's "unrelenting focus and energy" in bringing peace to Ukraine and the Middle East, adding that "there is nothing more noble than the pursuit of peace and this is what you are doing."

At the beginning of February, Trump shocked the world when he announced that the United States was going to take complete charge of pacifying Gaza, rebuilding Gaza, and running Gaza for the foreseeable future.

Part of this plan is Trump's idea that the current population should be allowed to move out. "If we can get a beautiful area to resettle people permanently in nice homes, and then they can be happy enough... I believe we can do it in areas where leaders currently say no," he said.

The plan was roundly condemned and rejected by regional leaders.

The president's latest comments came shortly after his Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff met with several Arab leaders to discuss plans for the reconstruction of Gaza.

Last week, Arab leaders adopted an Egyptian plan for the reconstruction of Gaza that would cost $53 billion and avoid displacing Palestinians from the enclave, during an emergency summit in Cairo.

In the introduction of the Egyptian plan, the document calls for "more effort to reach a just settlement that preserves the legitimate right of the Palestinian people to an independent state living side by side in peace with Israel."

Republished with permission from All Israel News.