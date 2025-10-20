Trump: Gaza Ceasefire 'Will Hold'

President Donald Trump expressed confidence that the U.S.-brokered ceasefire in Gaza will survive the recent exchange of gunfire between Israel and Hamas.

"They've been doing some shooting, and we think maybe the leadership isn't involved in that — that it's some rebels within — but either way ... it's going to be handled toughly, but properly," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.

The president made his remarks en route from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, to the White House on Sunday.

After attending a 250th-anniversary event for the Marines in San Diego, Vice President JD Vance told reporters at Andrews Air Force Base that he might soon visit Israel to assess the situation on the ground in person.

"We're trying to figure it out," Vance said. "Of course, we want to go and see how things are progressing."

"I think someone from the administration will definitely be there in the coming days," he added. "It might be me, but we're still working out the logistics."

When asked about the stability of the ceasefire, given the spate of attacks over the weekend, Vance described the situation as "complicated."

"Even in the best-case scenario, if this process leads to a sustainable, long-term peace, as the president and I hope, there will still be bumps along the way," he said. "There will be instances where Hamas fires on Israel, and Israel will, of course, have to respond."

"There will be moments when it's unclear who exactly is acting inside Gaza," Vance continued. "But we believe this is the best chance for stable peace, and even if it succeeds, there will be ups and downs, and we'll have to monitor it closely."

Israel said Monday that aid deliveries into Gaza would resume after being halted Sunday following an attack by Hamas that killed two Israel Defense Forces soldiers.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday that completing the ceasefire's second phase was essential to ending the war, which began Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas-led terrorists killed approximately 1,200 people in Israel and took around 250 back to Gaza as hostages.

"Phase B also involves the disarming of Hamas – or more precisely, the demilitarization of the Gaza Strip, following the stripping of Hamas of its weapons," Netanyahu told Israel's Channel 14. "When that is successfully completed – hopefully in an easy way, but if not, in a hard way – then the war will end."