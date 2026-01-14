WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: donald trump | delcy rodriguez | venezuela | nicolas maduro | marco rubio

Trump, Venezuelan Leader Rodriguez Tout Positive Phone Call

Wednesday, 14 January 2026 06:36 PM EST

President Donald ⁠Trump spoke with Venezuela's acting president, Delcy Rodriguez, by phone on Wednesday, with the two leaders each separately describing the call as positive.

Rodriguez took over the ‍presidency on an interim basis earlier this month after the ⁠U.S. military captured President Nicolas Maduro and flew him to the U.S. to ​stand trial for drug charges.

Rodriguez, Maduro's former vice president, called the call long, productive, and ‍courteous and said the two discussed a bilateral ⁠agenda for the benefit of both countries.

Trump called Rodriguez a "terrific person" in his own remarks about the call.

"She's somebody that we've ⁠worked with very ​well. Marco Rubio ⁠is dealing with her, I dealt with ‍her this morning," Trump said at the White House, ‌referring in his comments to Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"We had a call, ⁠a ​long call. ‍We discussed a lot of things, and I think we're getting ‍along very well with Venezuela."

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
President Donald ⁠Trump spoke with Venezuela's acting president, Delcy Rodriguez, by phone on Wednesday, with the two leaders each separately describing the call as positive.
donald trump, delcy rodriguez, venezuela, nicolas maduro, marco rubio
155
2026-36-14
Wednesday, 14 January 2026 06:36 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved