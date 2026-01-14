Trump, Venezuelan Leader Rodriguez Tout Positive Phone Call

President Donald ⁠Trump spoke with Venezuela's acting president, Delcy Rodriguez, by phone on Wednesday, with the two leaders each separately describing the call as positive.

Rodriguez took over the ‍presidency on an interim basis earlier this month after the ⁠U.S. military captured President Nicolas Maduro and flew him to the U.S. to ​stand trial for drug charges.

Rodriguez, Maduro's former vice president, called the call long, productive, and ‍courteous and said the two discussed a bilateral ⁠agenda for the benefit of both countries.

Trump called Rodriguez a "terrific person" in his own remarks about the call.

"She's somebody that we've ⁠worked with very ​well. Marco Rubio ⁠is dealing with her, I dealt with ‍her this morning," Trump said at the White House, ‌referring in his comments to Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"We had a call, ⁠a ​long call. ‍We discussed a lot of things, and I think we're getting ‍along very well with Venezuela."