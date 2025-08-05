Trump Declines to Say If He Supports Gaza Takeover by Israel

President Donald Trump declined to say whether he supported or opposed a potential military takeover of Gaza by Israel and said his administration's focus was on increasing food access to the Palestinian enclave under assault from Washington's ally.

"I know that we are there now trying to get people fed," Trump told reporters on Tuesday. "As far as the rest of it, I really can't say. That's going to be pretty much up to Israel."

Trump said Israel and Arab states were going to help with food and aid distribution in Gaza and provide financial assistance. He did not elaborate.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met senior security officials on Tuesday, with media reporting he favored a complete military takeover of Gaza.

Trump had proposed a U.S. takeover of Gaza earlier this year, an idea which was condemned by many around the world including human rights experts, Arab states, the U.N. and Palestinians.

Israel's near two-year long military assault in Gaza has killed tens of thousands, caused a hunger crisis, internally displaced nearly the entire population and led to accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice and of war crimes at the International Criminal Court.

Israel denies the accusations and casts its military offensive as self-defense following an October 2023 attack by Palestinian Hamas militants that killed 1,200 and in which over 250 were taken hostage.