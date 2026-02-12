Ruddy: Trump Faces Down Biggest Fake News

Munich, Germany — I am proud to stand here at the opening of the Munich Security Conference, surrounded by heads of state, generals, diplomats, intelligence officials, and policy thinkers from across the globe.

But I must admit, I'm surprised by one question I keep getting from dignitaries — a question that seems oddly personal given the gravity of this gathering: How's Donald Trump's health?

That question has exploded across social media platforms and cable news chatter, fueled by wild claims that the president has early-stage dementia, Alzheimer's disease, has suffered strokes, or is in cognitive decline.

Scroll through Facebook, X, YouTube, and other platforms, and you'll find endless videos confidently declaring that Donald Trump is a walking zombie of some sort.

Here in Munich — where the agenda includes war and peace in Europe, China's global ambitions, Middle East stability, NATO's future, and the security of Western civilization — those rumors feel not just petty, but politically motivated.

And they are.

So let's pause and ask: Why is this question dominating in certain circles when the stakes for global peace and security are so high?

First, let's be frank about what is happening in the world — and why Trump's presidency continues to matter unlike any other.

And why his critics feel compelled to create a phony health crisis rather than debate his record.

Donald Trump is doing well in national polling, buoyed by strong approval among his base and solid support among likely voters.

Despite relentless attacks from much of the mainstream press, his numbers have remained resilient.

I recently reviewed a McLaughlin poll that asked voters whether President Trump is truly putting "America First" as a priority. An astonishing 65% said yes.

That's a seismic admission by such a majority.

Even many voters who may not agree with every decision concede — deep down — that he is putting the country's interests first.

And the results of those policies are tangible.

On the home front, recent GDP figures have shown robust growth, with third-quarter numbers in 2024 reaching 4.3%.

Compared to the final full quarter of the Biden administration, that represented a 79% increase in the growth rate.

On foreign policy, the Trump administration has moved aggressively and unapologetically.

Working with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the president has pushed forward diplomatic efforts in regions long considered intractable.

Agreements or ceasefires have been reached involving India and Pakistan, Armenia and Azerbaijan, and Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Gaza hostage standoff was brought to an end after intense negotiations.

NATO allies have committed to dramatically increasing defense spending, with a 5% benchmark no one thought possible.

The Ukraine-Russia conflict remains unresolved, but for the first time in over a year, all major parties are actively talking again. That alone represents movement in a war that once appeared frozen in escalation.

It is clear to me that President Trump will deliver a peace deal this year.

Whether one agrees with every policy or not, Trump's personality and policy footprint undeniably matter — to allies, to competitors like China and Russia, and to global markets.

And it is precisely because Trump is making such visible moves that critics feel the need to attack something else.

They can't win the argument on policy, so they pivot to personal and rather nasty health speculation.

Walk through the elegant halls here in Munich and you hear serious conversations: China's strategic posture, Russia's ambitions in Eastern Europe, Middle East stability, the durability of NATO, global supply chains, energy security.

This should not be the place to debate Trump's dinner habits or sleep schedule.

Yet back home, media outlets fixate relentlessly on his age and alleged cognitive fitness.

What makes this fixation even more glaring is the contrast with how similar questions were treated during President Joe Biden's tenure.

Newsmax was one of the few media outlets to openly question Biden's cognitive performance.

Yet the press corps was almost completely reluctant to pursue the issue aggressively.

When Newsmax correspondent James Rosen asked Biden directly about his cognitive abilities, he was effectively frozen out from further questioning.

Members of the White House press corps never pressed the issue.

Meanwhile, Trump faces constant interrogation about unverified, internet-driven health claims about bruises on his hands, and a few times, he shut his eyes during a meeting.

Let's be clear: no credible, independently verified medical evidence has demonstrated that President Trump suffers from dementia, Alzheimer's disease, or stroke-related cognitive impairment.

What we do see is a president maintaining an unbelievably active schedule with near-constant engagement.

I have known Donald Trump for decades. I have spoken with him frequently during that time and observed up close his mental acuity and energy.

Recently, I mentioned to him that I believe his mind may actually be sharper today than it was 10 years ago.

I said this because I have watched him engage in detailed discussions about geopolitics, economic data, and diplomatic history — recalling facts, timelines, and nuances with precision.

For example, after visiting Armenia and speaking with its prime minister, I shared insights from that conversation with the president.

For nearly 40 years, Russia had promised but failed to secure lasting peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Trump quickly pushed negotiations that produced an agreement in almost no time.

Months after he completed the peace deal, he recounted to me the specifics — even remembering how many years each leader had been in power.

Of course, Donald Trump is human. There are moments of fatigue. That is true for any leader operating at this level.

But I have noticed something interesting: when most of us are exhausted — and I certainly include myself — our minds dull. We fade mentally.

Trump does not.

Even after little sleep, his mind connects dots quickly. He delivers sharp observations, witty lines, and probing questions.

So why does all this matter?

Because the real question is not, "Does Trump have dementia?"

The real question is: How long can media institutions push narratives detached from verified evidence before they erode what little trust remains?

The Gallup poll this year shows trust in major media institutions at a historic low. Nearly every year it seems to bring a new record decline.

Every day, reporters challenge Trump about his age and fitness. But ask yourself: Was that scrutiny applied equally and consistently across administrations?

Here in Munich — and across the Atlantic — the focus should not be viral clips or edited reels.

We should be debating U.S. foreign policy, alliance structures, deterrence strategies, economic growth, China's ambitions, NATO unity, and the architecture of global security.

Those issues will determine the stability of the world.

Social media speculation about the president's sleep schedules will not.

We can and should hold any leader — Trump, Biden, or anyone else — accountable for their physical and cognitive fitness to serve.

But that accountability must rest on verified medical evidence and serious journalism — not partisan amplification and highly edited viral clips.

The world is too dangerous for anything less.