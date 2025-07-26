Trump Pushes for Ceasefire in Thailand-Cambodia Border Clash

President Donald Trump said Saturday he is actively working to broker a ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia as deadly border clashes between the Southeast Asian neighbors entered a third day, killing at least 33 people and displacing more than 168,000, CBS News reported.

"Just spoke to the Prime Minister of Cambodia relative to stopping the War with Thailand," Trump wrote. "I am calling the Acting Prime Minister of Thailand, right now, to likewise request a Ceasefire, and END to the War, which is currently raging."

Trump linked his peace efforts to ongoing trade negotiations with both countries, stating that he informed the leaders that no deals would be made while the conflict persists.

"We happen to be, by coincidence, currently dealing on Trade with both Countries, but do not want to make any Deal, with either Country, if they are fighting — And I have told them so!" he wrote.

Trump later reported a productive conversation with Thai leadership.

"I have just spoken to the Acting Prime Minister of Thailand, and it was a very good conversation. Thailand, like Cambodia, wants to have an immediate Ceasefire and PEACE," he wrote. "After speaking to both Parties, Ceasefire, Peace, and Prosperity seems to be a natural. We will soon see!"

He followed that post with another: "I just had a very good call with the Prime Minister of Cambodia, and informed him of my discussions with Thailand, and its Acting Prime Minister. Both Parties are looking for an immediate Ceasefire and Peace.

"They are also looking to get back to the 'Trading Table' with the United States, which we think is inappropriate to do until such time as the fighting STOPS. They have agreed to immediately meet and quickly work out a Ceasefire and, ultimately, PEACE!

"It was an Honor to deal with both Countries. They have a long and storied History and Culture. They will hopefully get along for many years to come," Trump continued.

"When all is done, and Peace is at hand, I look forward to concluding our Trading Agreements with both!"

Despite diplomatic efforts, fighting along the disputed 500-mile border intensified Saturday. Thailand and Cambodia exchanged accusations of fresh attacks after violence reignited Thursday following a land mine explosion that injured five Thai soldiers.

Both governments recalled ambassadors, and Thailand shut multiple border crossings. Cambodian officials said 13 nationals, including seven civilians, were killed. Thailand reported 20 deaths, most of them civilians.

Cambodia's Defense Ministry condemned what it described as an expanded Thai offensive, claiming artillery strikes in Pursat province were an "unprovoked and premeditated act of aggression." Ministry spokesperson Lt. Gen. Maly Socheata said tensions escalated in Koh Kong province, where Thai naval vessels were deployed offshore, calling it an "act of aggression."

Thailand's military denied targeting civilians and accused Cambodian forces of using "human shields." Thai officials also reported artillery shells from Cambodia struck across the border into Laos, damaging property.

According to Cambodian Information Minister Neth Pheaktra, the conflict has displaced over 37,000 Cambodians. Thai authorities reported that more than 131,000 people have been evacuated from border villages, and at least 852 schools and seven hospitals have been closed.

Human Rights Watch criticized both nations for failing to protect civilians. The group condemned the reported use of cluster munitions, which are banned under international convention not signed by either country. Thai military officials acknowledged that such weapons could be used "when necessary."

The U.N. Security Council held an emergency session Friday but issued no resolution. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations has faced pressure to intervene. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, the current ASEAN chair, has proposed a ceasefire plan.