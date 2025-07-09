Trump Says US Will Impose 50 Percent Tariff on Brazil

President Donald Trump said Wednesday his administration will charge Brazil with a 50% tariff on products sent to the U.S. starting Aug. 1 while at the same time expressing support for former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

Trump made his comments in a letter to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Trump also has been critical of the 11-nation BRICS alliance, that initially included Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, but has added Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Indonesia, and Iran.

Trump wrote in the letter the 50% tariff will be separate from all sectoral tariffs.