Trump to Netanyahu: We Don't Agree on 'West Bank 100%'

President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu put on a united front at a press conference at Mar-a-Lago on Monday even though some daylight appeared between the two.

"I think we have a partnership," Netanyahu said amid reports of tension between the two nations over Israel's conduct in Gaza, with the White House believing the prime minister is dragging his feet while it fears hostilities could resume.

"It's allowed us to do enormous things," Netanyahu said, adding that Trump has "achieved remarkable things in the Middle East because we worked together. We talk about our ideas."

"Sometimes we have different ideas, but we work it out," Netanyahu continued, calling their meeting "productive."

Trump said his goal is to maintain peace in the Middle East and that they discussed the situation in the West Bank.

"I wouldn't say we agree on the West Bank 100%, but we'll come to a conclusion on the West Bank," he said.

Trump said a decision on the West Bank will be announced at the appropriate time and that Netanyahu "will do the right thing."

"I'm not concerned about anything that Israel is doing. I'm concerned about what other people are doing or maybe aren't doing, but I'm not concerned," the president said.

"They've lived up to the plan. Israel has lived up to the plan 100%."