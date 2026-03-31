Trump to Allies: Buy US Oil or 'Fight for It'

President Donald Trump on Tuesday morning told countries unable to get oil due to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz to "buy from the U.S." or "build up some delayed courage" and fight for it.

In a pair of Truth Social posts, Trump signaled a shift in expectations for U.S. allies, urging them to take greater responsibility for securing energy supplies and defending their own interests as tensions in the Middle East escalate.

"All of those countries that can't get jet fuel because of the Strait of Hormuz, like the United Kingdom, which refused to get involved in the decapitation of Iran, I have a suggestion for you: Number 1, buy from the U.S., we have plenty, and Number 2, build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT," Trump wrote.

"You'll have to start learning how to fight for yourself, the U.S.A. won't be there to help you anymore, just like you weren't there for us. Iran has been, essentially, decimated. The hard part is done."

The comments come amid heightened conflict in the region, with the Strait of Hormuz — a critical global oil chokepoint — facing disruptions that have rattled energy markets and raised concerns among Western nations dependent on Middle Eastern fuel.

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In a separate post, Trump criticized France, accusing it of obstructing support for Israel by refusing to allow military supply flights to pass through its airspace.

"France has been VERY UNHELPFUL," Trump wrote, adding that the U.S. would "REMEMBER" the move.

He praised the elimination of what he referred to as the "Butcher of Iran," suggesting recent strikes have weakened Tehran's leadership and military capabilities.

Trump's remarks follow reports of U.S. airstrikes targeting Iranian military infrastructure, including a large ammunition depot in Isfahan.

The strikes involved a "high volume" of 2,000-pound bunker-buster bombs, producing explosions visible in satellite imagery, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Trump posted an uncaptioned video on Truth Social showing the strike, with a chain of explosions lighting up the night sky.

The Isfahan region is a key hub for Iran's nuclear and missile programs, housing uranium stockpiles and one of the regime's largest missile production complexes.

Analysts believe repeated U.S. and Israeli strikes have dealt a severe blow to Iran's ability to launch attacks, with some suggesting parts of its arsenal may now be buried in destroyed underground facilities.

The Pentagon is expected to provide further details on the operation, dubbed "Operation Epic Fury," as officials continue to assess its full impact.