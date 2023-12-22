Doctors Without Borders Accused of Hamas Bias in New Report

Médecins sans Frontieres (MSF - Doctors Without Borders), the Nobel Peace Prize-winning NGO of 1999, "in recognition of the organization's pioneering humanitarian work on several continents," is biased in favor of Hamas terror group and possibly complicit with it, according to a new report.

The report, entitled "Doctors Without Borders – an Accomplice of Hamas?" was written by Alain Destexhe, a Belgian doctor and the former secretary-general of Doctors Without Borders in the early 1990s.

Destexhe's report reveals that Doctors Without Borders (MSF) is both partial towards – and complicit with Hamas – in Gaza.

The report analyzes the communication of the NGO and its employees in Gaza from the day of the Hamas massacre in Israel on Oct. 7, examining MSF tweets and the Facebook accounts of some 100 local MSF employees.

He concluded that the MSF has "a systematic bias in favor of Hamas and hostility to Israel" and that it violates its own charter.

"Doctors Without Borders has failed in its humanitarian purpose and violated its own charter, which proclaims the impartiality, neutrality and independence of the organization with regard to any political or religious power."

According to Destexhe, MSF has operated in Gaza since 1989 and now plays a "leading role" there with at least 300 staff workers that cooperate with local hospitals and, therefore, either directly or indirectly with Gaza's Hamas-led Ministry of Health. He also pointed out that international media frequently quotes the NGO in blind faith as an "objective, neutral and independent observer of the conflict."

The report further claims that a significant proportion of MSF staff appeared to celebrate the Oct. 7 massacre.

On Oct. 7, one MSF nurse wrote: "Always remember that Gaza has done what all Arab armies have not done... !! It dug tunnels with its own hands. It built its weapons with its own hands...!! She sacrificed her sons, her women, her youth, her elderly, her homes and her mosques for the dignity of this land...!!"

An MSF doctor wrote about Hamas: "Oh my God, we love you."

In addition, the MSF statements did not even once mention the horrific atrocities committed by Hamas in its official communication but instead, accusing Israel of unverified war crimes "without proof - based on testimonies of its local Palestinian employees," according to Destexhe.

The report also notes that MSF has yet to condemn Hamas' use of hospitals for their military installations.

"Since 7 October, MSF, which is very active on X, has not made a single tweet denouncing the crimes against humanity and war crimes committed by Hamas on 7 October, the taking hostage of dozens of civilians, and the use of hospitals as barracks or human shields. MSF has constantly denounced Israel in virulent terms, but never the violations of humanitarian law committed by Hamas… The information provided by MSF, which often repeats without proof the words of its local Palestinian employees, should therefore be no more credible than that of Hamas," Destexhe wrote.

The report asserts that Doctors Without Borders could be charged for its complicity in terrorist activities, regarding its behavior at the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza.

"Worse still, insofar as MSF was operating at Al-Shifa, it is hard to believe that none of its members ever saw or heard anything about the tunnels, the terrorists in the hospital or the hostages taken nearby. MSF could be charged with complicity in acts of terrorism. The proximity between some MSF staff and Hamas raises questions about possible links between MSF in Gaza and extremist groups."

Republished with permission from All Israel News.