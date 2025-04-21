WATCH TV LIVE

Doctor: Pope Francis Died of Stroke, Heart Failure

Monday, 21 April 2025 02:24 PM EDT

Pope Francis died of a stroke and irreversible heart failure, Vatican doctor Andrea Arcangeli said in a death certificate released on Monday for the 88-year-old pontiff.

The certificate, which was published by the Vatican, said the pope had fallen into a coma before his death early on Monday.

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Dec. 17, 1936, Pope Francis had long had lung issues, the most recent being double pneumonia that required his hospitalization on Feb. 14 for about five weeks.

His death was announced from the Vatican early Monday.

