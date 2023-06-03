×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: dnipro | ukraine | explosion

20 Injured, Others Trapped in Blast Near Ukrainian City of Dnipro

20 Injured, Others Trapped in Blast Near Ukrainian City of Dnipro
This photograph shows the destroyed building of a medical facility, the site of a missile strike, in the city of Dnipro on May 26, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Vitalii Matokha/AFP via Getty)

Saturday, 03 June 2023 06:22 PM EDT

An explosion near the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Saturday hit a two-story dwelling, injuring 20 people including five children, and rescuers pulled residents out from under the rubble, the regional governor said.

Serhiy Lysak, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said three of the children were in serious condition. A total of 17 people were being treated in hospital.

Media reports said emergency teams had pulled four people from under rubble in the town known as the Pidhorodnenska community. Lysak said another child was likely still trapped.

Reports on social media said a Russian missile caused the explosion and that an emergency services building was also hit.

There was no confirmation of a missile strike from Ukrainian military officials.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, also writing on Telegram, said the explosion occurred between two dwellings.

"Unfortunately, there are people under the rubble," Zelenskiy wrote. "Once again, Russia proves it is a terrorist state."

Moscow denies its military forces target civilians.

Pictures posted on social media showed rescue teams working at a shattered, smoldering building amid piles of twisted building materials. 

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
An explosion near the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Saturday hit a two-story dwelling, injuring 20 people including five children, and rescuers pulled residents out from under the rubble, the regional governor said.
dnipro, ukraine, explosion
180
2023-22-03
Saturday, 03 June 2023 06:22 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved