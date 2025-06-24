DHS: ICE Arrests 11 Iranian Natls, American Harboring 1

Amid reports of Iran having threatened activating terrorist cells on American soil, Secretary Kristi Noem's Department of Homeland Security has announced a bust of Iranian nationals illegally allowed into America under former President Joe Biden.

That bust also included a U.S. citizen accused of threatening law enforcement and harboring one of the illegals.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials have arrested 11 Iranian nationals in the country illegally, including suspected terrorists, the DHS wrote in a statement Tuesday.

"Under Secretary Noem, DHS has been full throttle on identifying and arresting known or suspected terrorists and violent extremists that illegally entered this country, came in through Biden's fraudulent parole programs or otherwise," DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin wrote in a statement. "We have been saying we are getting the worst of the worst out — and we are.

"We don't wait until a military operation to execute; we proactively deliver on President Trump's mandate to secure the homeland."

Among those arrested over threats, ties to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, or suspected terrorists, according to the DHS release:

Ribvar Karimi in Locust, Alabama. Karimi reportedly served as an Iranian Army sniper from 2018 to 2021 and at the time of his arrest, in his possession, he had an Islamic Republic of Iran Army identification card. Linet Vartaniann, a U.S. citizen, threatened a law enforcement officer and was harboring one of the illegal aliens, saying she would "shoot ICE officers in the head." Yousef Mehridehno, who was listed as a known or suspected terrorist in February. Mehran Makari Saheli, 56, a former member of off the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) with admitted connections to Hezbollah.

Information from Reuters was used to compile this report.