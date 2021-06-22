×
Tags: denuclearization | korean | peninsula | kim jong un

North Korea Rejects US Offer for Talks 'Without Preconditions'

Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, attends wreath laying ceremony at Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi, March 2, 2019. (Jorge Silva/AFP via Getty)

Tuesday, 22 June 2021 01:24 PM

The Biden administration's outreach for talks with North Korea "anywhere, anytime without preconditions" has been rejected by the sister of leader Kim Jong Un, Kim Yo Jong, according to reports.

"It seems that the U.S. may interpret the situation in such a way as to seek a comfort for itself," Kim Yo Jung said in an official statement, according to the Korean Central News Agency. "The expectation, which they chose to harbor the wrong way, would plunge them into a greater disappointment."

The statement suggests North Korea will be seeking sanctions relief before restarting talks on its nuclear missile programs that began during the Trump administration and have since stalled.

"A mutual distrust and antagonism run so deep that the resumption of the North Korea-U.S. talks is difficult," Sejong Institute in South Korea's Cheong Seong-Chang told The Associated Press. "Even if the U.S. and North Korea meet, it'll never be easy to find common ground."

Kim Jong Un had said North Korea needed "to get prepared for both" dialogue or confrontation, but "especially to get fully prepared for confrontation," prompting the Biden administration's special envoy to North Korea, Amb. Sung Kim to respond with interest to resume diplomatic negotiations "anywhere, anytime without preconditions."

Trump had met with Kim Jong Un three times during his presidency, but ultimately the progress had stalled as North Korea has held firm on his nuclear missile goals.

The Obama-era strategic patience is a more likely approach by the Biden administration with regard to North Korea, particularly as it is currently focused on reentering the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with Iran that was decertified by former President Donald Trump.

"Both parties are locked in a waiting game," Seoul-based Korea Research Institute for National Strategy's Shin Beomchul told AP. "North Korea wants the United States to make concessions first, and the United States has no intentions to match a level of action the North is demanding."

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 22 June 2021 01:24 PM
