Denmark Approves US Military Bases on Danish Soil as Trump Eyes Greenland

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark's Parliament on Wednesday approved a bill to allow U.S. military bases on Danish soil, a move that comes as President Donald Trump seeks to take control of the kingdom's semi-autonomous territory of Greenland.

Critics say the vote ceded Danish sovereignty to the U.S. The legislation widens a previous military agreement, made in 2023 with the Biden administration, where U.S. troops had broad access to Danish airbases in the Scandinavian country.

The new parameters follow Trump's coveting of the strategic, mineral-rich Arctic island even as the U.S. and Denmark are NATO allies.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen, in a response to lawmakers' questions, wrote that Denmark would be able to terminate the agreement if the U.S. tries to annex all or part of Greenland.

Ninety-four lawmakers voted for the bill, with 11 against. The legislation now goes to Danish King Frederik X for his signature.

Greenland’s prime minister previously said U.S. statements about the island have been disrespectful and it “will never, ever be a piece of property that can be bought by just anyone.”