Danish PM: After Weeks of Talks, Deal on Centrist Govt

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Acting Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen says an agreement has been struck to form a new center-led government after 42 days of talks following the Nov. 1 general election.
Frederiksen said Tuesday the governing coalition would include her own Social Democrats, the Liberal Party and the party of a former Danish prime minister. It will be presented later this week.
