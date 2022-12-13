×
Tags: Denmark | Politics

Danish PM: After Weeks of Talks, Deal on Centrist Govt

Tuesday, 13 December 2022 04:01 PM EST

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Acting Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen says an agreement has been struck to form a new center-led government after 42 days of talks following the Nov. 1 general election.

Frederiksen said Tuesday the governing coalition would include her own Social Democrats, the Liberal Party and the party of a former Danish prime minister. It will be presented later this week.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


