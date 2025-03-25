WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: denmark | greenland | us | pressure

Denmark: US Puts Unacceptable Pressure on Greenland

Tuesday, 25 March 2025 06:59 AM EDT

The United States is putting unacceptable pressure on Greenland, Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told broadcaster TV2 on Tuesday, ahead of a trip to the semi-autonomous Danish territory this week by a high-profile U.S. delegation.

The U.S. visit, which runs from Thursday to Saturday, will be led by Usha Vance, wife of Vice President JD Vance, and include White House National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and Energy Secretary Chris Wright.

"I have to say that it is unacceptable pressure being placed on Greenland and Denmark in this situation. And it is pressure that we will resist," Frederiksen told TV2.

The delegation had not been invited by the governments of Greenland or Denmark.

Brian Hughes, spokesman for the White House National Security Council, said the delegation aimed to "learn about Greenland, its culture, history, and people."

Frederiksen dismissed the idea of a private visit: "You cannot make a private visit with official representatives from another country." 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

