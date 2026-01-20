Danish Troops Arrive for Greenland's Arctic Endurance

Denmark has deployed additional troops and military equipment to Greenland as President Donald Trump declined to rule out using force to seize control of the Arctic island.

Several aircraft carrying soldiers, including Denmark's army chief, landed in Nuuk and Kangerlussuaq late Monday, adding to the more than 200 troops already stationed in the autonomous territory, the Financial Times reported.

Trump has ratcheted up his rhetoric on annexing Greenland from Denmark's home rule for U.S. and NATO security interests, vowing escalating tariffs on all trade with the eight NATO allies participating in the ongoing "Arctic Endurance" military exercises to defend against possible invasion.

Germany and France called for a firm European response, while EU officials prepared retaliatory trade measures, though they stopped short of deploying the bloc's anti-coercion instrument in hopes of a diplomatic solution.

European leaders are seeking to defuse the crisis by offering a stronger NATO role in Arctic defense.

However, markets showed signs of strain as investors sold U.S. assets, the dollar weakened, and gold prices hit record highs.

Denmark said it remains open to discussions on expanding the U.S. military presence on Greenland, but it has balked at a sale to the U.S.

Trump remained steadfast in keeping open the option to take Greenland by force, despite Republican efforts to strip his "strength" leverage from his "peace through strength" foreign policy.

"No comment," Trump told NBC News when asked about the option of taking Greenland by force during a brief phone interview Monday.

"Europe ought to focus on the war with Russia and Ukraine because, frankly, you see what that's gotten them.

"That's what Europe should focus on — not Greenland."

Trump said Saturday he would impose 10% tariffs on NATO allies Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands, the U.K., and Finland starting Feb. 1, increasing them to 25% by June 1, in response to their opposition to U.S. control of Greenland.

Trump said Sunday night on Truth Social that "it is time" and "it will be done."

"NATO has been telling Denmark, for 20 years, that 'you have to get the Russian threat away from Greenland,'" Trump wrote. "Unfortunately, Denmark has been unable to do anything about it. Now it is time, and it will be done!!! President Donald J. Trump."