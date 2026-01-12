Newsmax Exclusive: Denmark Provided Support in US Seizure of Oil Tanker

U.S. and Danish officials tell Newsmax that Denmark provided support during the seizure of the sanctioned oil tanker Marinera, previously and more commonly known as the Bella 1, last week in the North Atlantic.

The support came even as the administration has ramped up pressure on Denmark over control of Greenland, which has been a territory of NATO ally Denmark for hundreds of years.

This collaboration and assistance is typical among NATO allies, with a U.S. official saying allied efforts are critical to U.S. success.

The seizure took place on Jan. 7 between Britain and Greenland after the vessel made a U-turn in the Caribbean near Venezuela and fled from the U.S. Coast Guard.

U.K. Defense Secretary John Healey said last week that the U.K. allowed U.S. aircraft to use bases in the country for the operation and provided additional surveillance and refueling during the final capture.

Officials declined to describe to Newsmax what Denmark's support entailed.

In addition to the seizure in the Atlantic, the U.S. has seized four other sanctioned oil tankers in the Caribbean in about the span of a month.

Trump Increases Pressure

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One on Sunday, President Donald Trump brushed off questions over how taking a self-governing Arctic island away from a NATO ally could affect the alliance, and he doubled down on claims that the U.S. needs Greenland for national security.

"I'd love to make a deal with them," Trump said.

"It would make things easier. But one way or the other, we're going to have Greenland."

Denmark has repeatedly said the U.S. is welcome to place military bases on the island. At one point in the Cold War, the U.S. had 17 bases on Greenland.

Since then, the U.S. decided to pull out most of its forces and now has one small Space Force base in the country's northwest.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with Danish officials about Greenland later this week, following Trump's idea of purchasing Greenland.

Democrats and several Republicans have spoken out against the idea of taking over or buying Greenland.

In response to the administration's remarks, officials from Denmark and Greenland have told Newsmax, "That's not how you treat real friends," adding, "Greenland is not for sale."

The government of Greenland said in a statement on Monday, "This is something the governing coalition of Greenland cannot accept under any circumstances. Greenland is a part of the Kingdom of Denmark."

Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., on Monday introduced the Greenland Annexation and Statehood Act, which he said would focus on "securing America's strategic national interests in the Arctic and countering the growing threats posed by China and Russia."

A Danish official, speaking on condition of anonymity, called the bill "obviously theater" and a "no go" for Denmark.

Denmark ranks sixth among NATO allies in defense spending as a percentage of gross domestic product, spending 3.22%. The United States also spends 3.22% of GDP on defense.

The five NATO nations that have a higher percent of GDP on defense spending all share a border with Russia.