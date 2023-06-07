×
Tags: denmark deflated tires suvs climate tyre extinguishers

Climate Activists Deflate Tires of More than 100 SUVs in Denmark's Capital

Wednesday, 07 June 2023 11:00 AM EDT

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A group of climate activists claimed responsibility on Wednesday for deflating the tires of sport utility vehicles in Denmark's capital. More than 100 vehicles were vandalized, police said.

The Tyre Extinguishers said on its website that “we are defending ourselves against climate change, air pollution and unsafe drivers.” The group has been active in other countries.

Copenhagen police appealed for witnesses to come forward, saying “we are investigating the vandalism and would like to hear from citizens who have seen something” late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

Police spokesman Martin Kajberg told the Ekstra Bladet newspaper that it was difficult to say exactly how many vehicles had been affected until everyone had reported their tires being flat. A note had been placed on the affected cars, he added. It wasn't immediately known what it said.

The affected vehicles were both gasoline-powered and electric SUVs, local Copenhagen television news channel Kosmopol reported.

Tyre Extinguishers' Twitter bio says "We will make it impossible to own an SUV in the world's urban areas." The group claims it has carried out similar actions before by deflating SUV tires in the United States and Europe.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.


