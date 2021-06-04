×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: Denmark | Artificial Island

Danish Lawmakers Give Go-ahead to Built Copenhagen Island

Friday, 04 June 2021 08:00 AM

COPENHAGEN (AP) — Denmark’s Parliament on Friday voted in favor of building a 20-billion-kroner ($3.3 billion) artificial island in Copenhagen that will house at least 35,000 people who will be connected to downtown by a harbor tunnel and a subway line.

The approval of Lynetteholmen — the suggested name for the new district — has been criticized for not having investigated enough the environmental consequences of its construction, among other issues. Work is set to begin in 2035 and to be completed by 2070.

The artificial island will be about 3 sq. kilometers (1.2 square miles) in size and will also function as protection against future flooding in Copenhagen as a result of rising sea levels.

It will be built north of the trendy Refshale Island, a former industrial area, and a harbor tunnel is planned to be connected to the existing E20 highway.

The plan was presented by the former center-right government of Prime Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen in October 2018, and was immediately approved by the Copenhagen municipality.

The go ahead was given Friday in an 85-12 vote.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Denmark's Parliament on Friday voted in favor of building a 20-billion-kroner ($3.3 billion) artificial island in Copenhagen that will house at least 35,000 people who will be connected to downtown by a harbor tunnel and a subway line.The approval of Lynetteholmen - the...
Denmark,Artificial Island
177
2021-00-04
Friday, 04 June 2021 08:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved