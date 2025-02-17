WATCH TV LIVE

Delta Plane Flips on Landing at Toronto Airport
Monday, 17 February 2025 04:00 PM EST

A Delta passenger plane violently flipped on landing in Toronto, Canada, causing injuries but no reported deaths.

All passengers and crew are accounted for after an incident involving a Delta Airlines flight Monday at Toronto’s Pearson Airport, airport officials said.

Television news reports say the plane that arrived from Minneapolis.

“Emergency teams are responding,” the airport said in a post on the social platform X. “All passengers and crew are accounted for.”

TV reports said up to eight people were injured but there was no report on the extent of injuries.

