Delta to Begin First Direct Flights to Saudi Arabia

Delta Air Lines will commence the first direct flights from the U.S. to Saudi Arabia beginning late next year, according to CEO Ed Bastian.

Bastian announced that Delta will launch three weekly flights from Atlanta to Riyadh starting in October 2026, marking the first direct route between the two nations.

Delta's Riyadh route will make it the first U.S. carrier to directly serve Saudi Arabia, joining international airlines such as British Airways, Qatar Airways, and Emirates.

The 7,000-mile journey will take 13 to 15 hours and offer four service tiers.

"Launching service to Riyadh marks a key step in Delta's global growth as we start our second century of flight," Bastian said Monday at the Fortune Global Forum in Riyadh.

"Our new flights will connect customers to this dynamic, fast-growing region while delivering the care, comfort and reliability they expect."

The new service reflects expanding U.S.-Saudi relations, which have strengthened during President Donald Trump's second term.

Bastian admitted, though, that Americans remain "not quite sure" about visiting Saudi Arabia and predicted the route would "start slow. … But I believe it's going to gain popularity."

He said that when tourists go to Saudi Arabia, they'll see "just an amazing display" of different opportunities and experiences. He stressed that "the people" in the Mideast country are truly special, highlighting an "embracing" culture of warm hospitality and authenticity.

Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb welcomed Delta's expansion, calling it "a significant milestone in strengthening global connectivity between our nations," The Independent reported.

Al-Khateeb said the flights would "open new doors for tourism and cultural exchange while driving business and innovation."

Saudi Arabia has been aggressively diversifying its economy, with tourism emerging as a central pillar. The kingdom hosted 30 million visitors in 2024 and expects that number to climb sharply in the coming years.

In an interview with Semafor, Al-Khateeb projected that the country could reach 130 million tourists spending $80 billion annually in 2025, putting it on track to achieve its 2030 goal of 150 million annual visits.

Tourism projects such as the upcoming "Dream of the Desert" luxury train, highlighted by Travel Trade Weekly, underscore Saudi Arabia's push toward upscale, experience-driven travel.

The luxury service, launching in 2026, will offer private suites, fine dining, and cultural journeys across the kingdom, aligning with the same timeline as Delta's new route.

Bastian noted that while the U.S. government shutdown has caused only a "small" financial impact on Delta — less than $1 million a day — the airline remains focused on long-term international growth.

He told Reuters that staffing shortages at the Transportation Security Administration and among air traffic controllers were of greater concern than the temporary financial hit.