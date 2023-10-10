US Airlines Suspend Flights to and From Israel

U.S.-based airlines American, Delta, and United have temporarily suspended flights to and from Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv, Israel's largest airport, joining a growing list of international carriers to halt travel to and from the war-torn region.

Delta and United are suspending travel through the end of the month and American is halting travel through Dec. 4. United's suspension also includes Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan.

Delta said in its most recent travel alert it will issue waivers for rebooked flights traveling on or before Nov. 30. If passengers cannot rebook for a flight on or before that day, Delta said they can cancel their reservation and use the credit for a new ticket within a year of the original travel date.

United said in its most recent travel advisory a similar travel waiver will be issued for rebooked flights traveling on or before Nov. 31. But it said passengers can get a full refund if they cancel or don't take their trip.

American said in its advisory that those who booked trips between Oct. 7 and Dec. 4 can rebook from Dec. 5 Jan. 31 to the same origin and destination city, or passengers can cancel their trip and request a refund.

Air Canada and several European carriers, including Lufthansa, Air France, and Norwegian Air temporarily halted direct flights to and from Israel.

With many American citizens still in Israel, The New York Times reported the State Department has asked airlines to consider reestablishing air routes.

"We have also been in conversation with various carriers to encourage them to consider resuming travel in and out of Israel, and we'll continue to do that," said Matthew Miller, a State Department spokesman, said at a news briefing Tuesday.

Delta said flights to and from Tel Aviv on partner airlines such as Virgin Atlantic, a British carrier, should remain available and bookable on its website. It also noted some flights through Oct. 17 might inaccurately show up as operating on some platforms but emphasized that those flights are canceled.

"Our hearts are with those who are impacted as our people work to find safe alternatives for customers trying to depart TLV," Delta said in a news release, according to USA Today. "Delta will continue to explore options for customers to safely exit TLV via seats that become available on our partner airlines."

El Al, Israel's national airline, is still operational and Ben Gurion Airport remains open. On Tuesday night local time, the Times, citing FlightAware tracking service, reported there were 131 flight cancellations and 90 delays.