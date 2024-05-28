WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: david cameron | idf | rafah | strikes | investigation | israel | war

Britain's Cameron: IDF Must Launch Swift Probe Into Rafah Strikes

Tuesday, 28 May 2024 08:43 AM EDT

British Foreign Minister David Cameron said Tuesday an investigation by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) into the Rafah air strikes must be "swift, comprehensive, and transparent," again calling for a pause in fighting.

"Deeply distressing scenes following the air strikes in Rafah this weekend. The IDF's investigation must be swift, comprehensive and transparent," Cameron wrote on X.

"We urgently need a deal to get hostages out and aid in, with a pause in fighting to allow work towards a long-term sustainable cease-fire."

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
British Foreign Minister David Cameron said Tuesday an investigation by the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) into the Rafah air strikes must be "swift, comprehensive, and transparent," again calling for a pause in fighting.
david cameron, idf, rafah, strikes, investigation, israel, war, hamas, terrorists, gaza
82
2024-43-28
Tuesday, 28 May 2024 08:43 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved