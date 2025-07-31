Panama Data: Just 10 Migrants Crossed Darien Gap in June

The number of migrants traversing the Darien Gap, the treacherous 60-mile jungle pathway between Colombia and Panama, has been drastically reduced in the first six months of President Donald Trump's second term.

Panama's national immigration service, Migracion Panama, reported earlier this week that just 10 "irregulars" passed through in June, down from 13 in May and 73 in April. The June total is a drastic drop from June 2024, when 31,049 made the perilous journey in the final year of the Biden administration.

The numbers reflect Trump's commitment to stopping the flow of illegal immigrants into the U.S. through tougher border security. They also reflect a commitment Panama President Jose Raul Mulino made after he was elected last year. He promised to shut down the Darien Gap, with the U.S. reportedly covering the costs of repatriating migrants who enter Panama illegally.

Panama's records showed 2,927 migrants passed through the gap in the first six months of this year, although the number has dramatically fallen each month from the 2,229 that crossed in January. During the four years of the Biden administration, more than 1.2 million people came through the Darien Gap, including more than 520,000 in 2023.

"Only TEN migrants traveled through the Darién Gap in June under @POTUS Trump and @Sec_Noem," the Department of Homeland Security wrote Thursday in a post on X, referencing DHS Secretary Kristi Noem as well as the president. "Nearly HALF A MILLION people crossed this dangerous jungle in 2023 under the Biden administration. All we really needed was a new President."

NBC News, which is tracking immigration enforcement using public and internal data from Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, showed there were 12,452 unauthorized crossings at the southern border in May. In May 2024 there were 905,920.