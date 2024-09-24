WATCH TV LIVE

Israel Seeks Short Operation Against Hezbollah but Could Take Time

Tuesday, 24 September 2024 02:55 PM EDT

Israel is striving for the campaign against Hezbollah to be as short as possible but is prepared for it to take time, military spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari told reporters on Tuesday.

