Tags: Czech | Train Crash

Czech Bullet Train Collides with Engine, 1 Dead, 5 Injured

Monday, 27 June 2022 06:00 AM

PRAGUE (AP) — A bullet train collided with an engine in a train station in northeastern Czech Republic Monday, killing one person and injuring five.

Czech Railways said the accident took place early in the morning in the town of Bohumin, shortly after the departure of the Pendolino train for Prague.

The driver of the bullet train was killed, while four Czech Railways employees on the engine and one on the train were injured. It was unclear whether the engine was moving at the time of the head-on crash.

Rescuers said no passengers were injured.

The Rail Safety Inspection Office, an agency that investigate train crashes, said the high-speed train was on the wrong line at the time of the crash, and the accident might have been caused by human error.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


