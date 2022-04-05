Czech Republic Sending Tanks to Ukraine

The Czech Republic has sent over a dozen modernized Soviet-era tanks to Ukraine to assist in fighting the invasion by Russia, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The Czech government, as well as private Czech donors in a crowdsourced campaign backed by the government, have supplied the weapons as officials from NATO express concerns that the Ukrainian military's weapons and ammunition supplies are not enough to contend with Russian forces. A senior Polish official said that Ukraine in one day uses a week's worth of weaponry.

"Much more, several times more, can be done if we join forces with other allies," said Czech Deputy Defense Minister Tomáš Kopečný.

The Journal notes that these are the first tanks, T-72s in this case, to be provided to Ukraine by a foreign country since the invasion began. Ukrainian forces have captured over 170 tanks from Russia, in addition to dozens of fighting vehicles and artillery pieces, but this equipment must be repaired before it can be reused by Ukraine.

"If the war is going to get longer and longer, the war equipment that is being damaged needs to get serviced," an unnamed official at the Czech Ministry of Defense added to the Journal. "Ukrainian repair houses are 100% busy, and they are asking other nearby allies to help them with repairs."

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday that the organization's member nations are hoping to supply Ukraine with newer weapons systems, including Javelin antitank weapons, in addition to the ammunition, fuel, and protective gear that they are already sending to the country.

Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa told the Journal that his country, which has been sending military equipment to Ukraine since Russia first moved to invade, said that its stockpiles are rapidly dwindling.

"If France, Germany or U.S. sent the same share per capita, Ukraine is already liberated," he said. "Unfortunately, our reserves are depleted and now we try to replace equipment … with new delivery from U.S.," he said. "Unfortunately, all procedures were slow, but [have] accelerated somehow after Bucha massacre."