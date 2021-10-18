×
Official: Czech President Can't Perform Duties Due to Health

Monday, 18 October 2021 12:01 PM

PRAGUE (AP) — Health problems were preventing Czech President Milos Zeman from carrying out his duties, an official said Monday.

The speaker of the Czech Senate, Milos Vystrcil, said that a letter he received from Prague’s military hospital where Zeman is being treated says the president is unable to work and the long-term prognosis is “very uncertain.”

Zeman was rushed to the Czech capital’s military hospital on Oct 10, a day after the election for the lower house of parliament.

The hospital previously said Zeman was in an intensive care unit in stable condition, but further details about his health were unknown.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


