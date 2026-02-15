WATCH TV LIVE

Thousands of Czechs Rally in Support of President Pavel in His Dispute with Foreign Minister

Sunday, 15 February 2026 08:00 PM EST

PRAGUE (AP) — Thousands of demonstrators gathered across the Czech Republic on Sunday to voice their support for President Petr Pavel in his dispute with the country’s foreign minister.

Organizers from the Million Moments for Democracy non-governmental group said rallies took place in some 400 municipalities, including the second largest city of Brno. The demonstrators followed tens of thousands who rallied in Prague two weeks ago.

Pavel’s refusal to appoint a government minister representing the right-wing Motorists for Themselves Euro-skeptic party, which is led by Foreign Minister Petr Macinka, is at the core of the dispute.

Pavel said Filip Turek was ineligible to become the environment minister after a daily published posts from his Facebook page found to be racist, homophobic and sexist.

Turek apologized for some posts but denied posting others.

Macinka accused the president of violating the country’s constitution and threatened him with consequences if he fails to appoint his controversial associate. Pavel accused Macinka of blackmailing him.

“This is no longer just about the president,” head organizer Mikul Min said. “It is time to make it clear that we are not Hungary or Slovakia – and that we will not let a group of oligarchs, extremists and thugs steal our country’s future.”

Pavel swore in a new government on Dec. 15 of populist Prime Minister Andrej Babi , a billionaire turned politician, after his ANO, or YES, movement won big in the country’s October election and agreed to form a majority coalition with two small political groups, the Freedom and Direct Democracy anti-migrant party and the Motorists.

The coalition has on its agenda to steer the country away from supporting Ukraine, reject some key European Union policies and change the way the public broadcasters are financed, which many consider a threat for their independence.

Pavel, a retired army general, is a staunch supporter of Ukraine in its fight against the Russian invasion unlike the new Czech Cabinet, and pro-Russian governments of Hungary and Slovakia.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Sunday, 15 February 2026 08:00 PM
