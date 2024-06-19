WATCH TV LIVE

Czech Police Arrest Man Who Wounded Motorcyclist, 2 Others With Knife in Prague

Wednesday, 19 June 2024 01:00 PM EDT

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech police said they arrested a man who wounded a motorcyclist in the neck with a knife in the capital. Two other people were injured.

The attack took place at a gas station in the Prague 7 district around 3 p.m. (1300 GMT) on Wednesday.

Police said the 52-year-old suspect's motive wasn't immediately clear but they ruled out terrorism.

Police said the suspect, a local citizen who was drunk, had a conflict with a total of six people.

Prague’s rescue service said the motorcyclist was taken to a hospital for further treatment but added that his neck injury wasn't serious. Two other people were slightly injured and didn’t need hospitalization.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Wednesday, 19 June 2024 01:00 PM
