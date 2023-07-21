×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: cyprus briton ailing wife manslaughter David Hunter

Cyprus Court Finds Briton Who Killed His Ailing Wife Guilty of Manslaughter, Not Premeditated Murder

Friday, 21 July 2023 07:00 AM EDT

PAPHOS, Cyprus (AP) — A Cyprus court on Friday found a British man who killed his ailing wife in their home guilty of manslaughter, saying that the prosecution didn’t prove beyond reasonable doubt that the 76-year-old man committed premeditated murder.

In a unanimous decision, the three-judge bench said that David Hunter’s decision to suffocate his 74-year-old wife Janice as she was sitting in a recliner was a spur-of-the-moment decision because he snapped as he could no longer stand her weeping in pain.

The court accepted witness testimony that Janice feared her blood ailment would develop into full-blown leukemia and had repeatedly pleaded with her husband to take her life because she didn’t want to share the fate of her sister who died of the disease.

Hunter attempted to take his own life by consuming a large amount of pills after “closing his hands over his wife’s mouth and nose,” the court heard, but medical staff saved his life.

The court cited expert testimony that Janice Hunter suffered from a blood ailment that “to a large degree” could turn into leukemia, although there was no proof that she had indeed developed the cancer.

But the court said both husband and wife believed that Janice would develop it because of her sister's fate. The court will reconvene Jul. 27 for mitigation before passing sentence.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
A Cyprus court on Friday found a British man who killed his ailing wife in their home guilty of manslaughter, saying that the prosecution didn't prove beyond reasonable doubt that the 76yearold man committed premeditated murder. In a unanimous decision, the threejudge bench...
cyprus briton ailing wife manslaughter David Hunter
221
2023-00-21
Friday, 21 July 2023 07:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved