Cuba's Foreign Minister Accuses US-Financed Mercenaries of Fomenting Unrest

Cubans are seen outside Havana's Capitol during a demonstration against the government of Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel in Havana, on July 11, 2021. (Yamil Lage/AFP via Getty)

Monday, 12 July 2021 01:44 PM

Cuba's Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said on Monday that U.S.-financed mercenaries had fomented unrest ahead of this weekend's protests with a media strategy disguised as a social media campaign calling for humanitarian aid.

"Yesterday in Cuba there was no social uprising, yesterday in Cuba there was disorder, disturbances caused by a communicational operation that had been prepared for some time and to which millions had been dedicated," Bruno said during a televised government briefing. 

