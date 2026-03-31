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Russian Ship Carrying Oil Docks in Cuba, Allowed to Proceed Despite US Energy Blockade

Russian Ship Carrying Oil Docks in Cuba, Allowed to Proceed Despite US Energy Blockade

Tuesday, 31 March 2026 09:01 AM EDT

HAVANA (AP) — The Russian vessel Anatoly Kolodkin docked Tuesday at the Cuban port of Matanzas laden with 730,000 barrels of oil, marking the first time in three months that an oil tanker reached the island.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump had allowed the shipment to proceed despite its ongoing energy blockade.

Cubans cheered the ship’s arrival since a lack of petroleum has exacerbated a deep economic crisis that has left the population mired in long blackouts and facing a severe shortage of food and medicine.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


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The Russian vessel Anatoly Kolodkin docked Tuesday at the Cuban port of Matanzas laden with 730,000 barrels of oil, marking the first time in three months that an oil tanker reached the island. The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump had allowed the shipment to...
cuba russia oil sanctions blockade US trump
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2026-01-31
Tuesday, 31 March 2026 09:01 AM
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