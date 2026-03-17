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Tags: cuba | power | restored

Power Restored in Parts of Cuba After Nationwide Grid Collapse

Tuesday, 17 March 2026 08:58 AM EDT

Power was restored in the western and eastern central regions of Cuba on Tuesday as some power plants reconnected to the grid, Cuba's grid operator UNE said on social media.

Cuba's national electric grid had collapsed on Monday, leaving about 10 million people without power amid a U.S.-imposed oil blockade that has crippled the island's already obsolete generation system.

UNE said that the Diez de Octubre and Carlos Manuel de Cespedes power stations were back online, adding that the western and eastern central systems had been reconnected to the island's grid.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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Power was restored in the western and eastern central regions of Cuba on Tuesday as some power plants reconnected to the grid, Cuba's grid operator UNE said on social media. Cuba's national electric grid had collapsed on Monday, leaving about 10 million people without power...
cuba, power, restored
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2026-58-17
Tuesday, 17 March 2026 08:58 AM
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