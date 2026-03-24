Reports: Cuban Police Crack Down on Blackout Protests in Havana

Residents of Cuba's capital are reporting a surge in arrests, beatings, and intimidation by security forces aimed at suppressing growing anti-government unrest during widespread nighttime blackouts, according to testimonies published Monday by the Madrid-based outlet Diario de Cuba.

In the report first highlighted by Breitbart, witnesses described what they characterize as a de facto nighttime curfew enforced through aggressive policing.

Several Havana residents told the outlet they were detained or assaulted for minor or unclear reasons, including walking outside during outages, lacking identification, or allegedly appearing intoxicated.

One man, identified as "El Chino," said he was beaten and detained after refusing a search while heading out to buy cigarettes.

Others reported similar incidents, with detainees allegedly charged with vague offenses such as "resisting arrest" or "disturbing the peace." Family members described detainees arriving at police stations injured and bloodied.

Residents say authorities increasingly justify crackdowns by portraying protesters as criminals or substance abusers.

However, interviewees insist the demonstrations, often involving pot-banging and small fires during blackouts, reflect broader frustration over deteriorating living conditions, power shortages, and economic hardship.

Diario de Cuba reported that the intensified repression appears to be part of a coordinated strategy to deter protests, with security forces targeting individuals deemed "prone to protest" and increasing patrols during outages.

The unrest comes amid a sharp deterioration in Cuba's economic situation following the loss of critical support from Venezuela. For years, Havana relied heavily on subsidized Venezuelan oil shipments, which helped sustain its energy grid and broader economy.

That support has been disrupted after the U.S. capture of former Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro earlier this year. Venezuela had long been Cuba's closest ally, with both governments maintaining deep economic and security ties.

Analysts note that reduced oil supplies have exacerbated Cuba's already fragile infrastructure, contributing to longer and more frequent blackouts, conditions that have historically fueled public dissent.

At the same time, U.S. policy toward Cuba has remained focused on economic pressure and diplomatic isolation.

The combination of internal economic strain, reduced external support and continued external pressure appears to be contributing to one of the most tense periods in Cuba in recent years, with growing signs of public discontent and an increasingly forceful response from the state.