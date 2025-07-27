WATCH TV LIVE

Crowd Surge at Hindu Temple in Northern India Leaves at Least 6 Dead

Sunday, 27 July 2025 02:00 AM EDT

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — A crowd surge at a popular Hindu temple in northern India left at least six people dead and others injured, local authorities said Sunday.

The incident in the pilgrimage city of Haridwar occurred after a high-voltage electric wire reportedly fell on a temple path, triggering panic among the large crowd of devotees.

Vinay Shankar Pandey, a senior government official in Uttarakhand state, confirmed the deaths and said worshippers scrambled for safety following the incident.

Local officials said thousands of pilgrims had gathered at the hilltop temple, which is a major site for Hindu devotees, especially on weekends and festival days.

Sunday, 27 July 2025 02:00 AM
